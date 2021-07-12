HC warns of action against Amara Raja Batteries

GUNTUR

12 July 2021 21:47 IST

Dangerous levels of lead could pose health risk to workers, says court

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has said reports from the Pollution Control Board and the Environment Protection Training and Research Institute of India had indicated that dangerous levels of lead were present in Amara Raja batteries and warned that it would take a decision if the company does not take corrective measures.

The High Court said that it gave interim orders due to the COVID-19 situation and the problems faced by workers.

After hearing the arguments by the petitioner over the direction of the Pollution Control Board to close down the factory following reports indicating a dangerous level of lead in the batteries, Justice Joymalya Bagchi cited the reports of the PCB and the EPTRI and said that it could not agree to the contention of the petitioner that the reports were baseless.

The High Court also made it clear that dangerous levels of lead in air, water and earth posed a hazard to humanity.

The examination of blood samples of the workers in the factory had also indicated that dangerous levels of lead were present, the court said and asked the management to take remedial action.