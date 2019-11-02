HC verdict vindicated our stand on Polavaram: Anil Kumar

Minister for Water Resources P. Anil Kumar said that the government started the Polavaram project works on Friday with ‘bhoomi puja’ as announced by the Chief Minister.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Anil Kumar expressed happiness over the High Court vacating the stay given by a lower court on the project works. “The government is taking up all the projects in right earnest and with a positive approach. The new agency, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), will execute the works as per schedule,” he said. The High Court’s verdict was a vindication of the government’s stand, he said, and dismissed the aspersions cast by the Opposition on the project as politically motivated.

Snipe at TDP

He said the project would be completed in the stipulated time. All irrigation projects would be taken up with the same vigour, he said, and added that the projects launched by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy would be also completed. The TDP government had only boasted of completing the Polavaram project. It had done nothing between 2014 and 2017. The spillway was constructed in the last two years, he said.

The Minister said that 86% of the dams in the State were filled to the brim, thanks to copious rains.