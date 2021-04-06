HC verdict a slap in the face of govt.: Naidu

‘SEC should start the process for MPTC, ZPTC elections afresh’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has welcomed the Andhra Pradesh High Court judgment staying the notification issued by the State Election Commission for the ZPTC and MPTC elections.

In a statement on Tuesday, the former Chief Minister said the court order was a vindication of the TDP’s decision to boycott the elections.

The SEC issued the notification in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines, he said.

Terming the verdict as a slap in the face of the government, Mr. Naidu alleged that the government had scant respect for the constitutional institutions and their heads.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP should start acting in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution. The State Election Commission should issue a fresh notification and start the election process afresh,” Mr. Naidu said.

Advising the Chief Minister to follow the orders and guidelines of the courts and respect the autonomy of the constitutional institutions, Mr. Naidu asked the State Election Commissioner to act independently.