Andhra Pradesh

HC to hear plea on Naidu’s security tomorrow

The High Court adjourned to July 12 the hearing on the petition filed by the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on the security provided to him, following a request by Advocate-General (A-G) Subrahmanyam Sriram to permit disclosure of the government’s stand in-camera.

Mr. Naidu had approached the court earlier this month seeking restoration of full security keeping the threat from Maoists and red sanders smugglers in view.

He alleged that his security was reduced by the State government, which dismissed his argument saying he was given more number of security personnel (74) than the rules permitted (58).

The A-G said Mr. Naidu’s security details could not be disclosed in the open court and he would do it privately to the judge in view of its sensitivity. He filed a counter-affidavit in the matter.

