HC to hear petitions on MPTC & ZPTC elections on March 1

VIJAYAWADA

25 February 2021 00:06 IST

The High Court posted a batch of writ petitions, including the one filed by Jana Sena Party (JSP), against the State Election Commission’s decision to resume the process of elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs from where it was paused in last March owing to COVID, for hearing on March 1.

In his petition, JSP secretary Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao said the SEC should be restrained from proceeding with the MPTC and ZPTC election process from the stage where it was postponed, in view of the multiple instances of violence, prevention of filing of nominations and forced withdrawal of nominations reported later.

He appealed that the SEC be directed to issue a fresh notification to ensure free and fair elections thereby protect democracy.

Mr. Rao argued that the SEC’s order for an inquiry into the acts of violence and irregularities was nothing but eyewash, and if it proceeded with the elections, it would amount to diluting what happened earlier and making a mockery of democracy.

The action of SEC in proceeding further on the basis of its nearly a year-old notification (dated March 7, 2020) was illegal, arbitrary and contrary to the course provided under Articles 151(1), 179(1) and 243-K of the Constitution and the AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, the JSP leader stated.