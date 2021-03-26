HC to hear capital cases afresh from May 3

VIJAYAWADA

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, led by Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N. Jayasurya, has decided to do fresh online and physical hearing of the petitions that challenged the government’s proposal to have three capital cities, from May 3.

Taking stock of the petitions that were relegated to the background after the unexpected transfer of the then Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari, the court resolved to hear the cases from the beginning and fixed the above date for it.

According to reliable sources, there are at least 90 petitions that are pending in the court.

The petitions were filed by the farmers who had given their land under the pooling scheme for the development of Amaravati as the capital city, and other stakeholders against the A.P. Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and the CRDA Repeal Acts of 2020.