HC to hear A.P. govt.’s plea against local body polls

The government is opposing the SEC schedule as it ‘clashes’ with COVID vaccination drive

The Andhra Pradesh High Court is likely to pass a ruling on Monday on the State government’s plea against holding of local body elections.

The matter is listed to be heard by Justice M. Ganga Rao.

The government had filed a petition on January 9 taking strong objection to State Election Commissioner (SEC) N. Ramesh Kumar’s decision to conduct elections to the gram panchayats on February 5, 9, 13 and 17.

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das had earlier made the government’s stand clear on the dangers involved in conducting the elections in February.

The government’s argument had been that COVID-19 continued to pose a serious threat and the election schedule clashed with the vaccination drive that was round the corner.