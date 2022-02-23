HC tells govt. to submit PRC report in two weeks

No recoveries made from staff salaries, says A-G

No recoveries made from staff salaries, says A-G

The High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file a counter along with a copy of the report of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) within two weeks and to make available all the GOs issued in this regard to the petitioner (AP Gazetted Officers’ Association JAC chairman K.V. Krishnaiah) in a week.

During a hearing of the petition filed by Mr. Krishnaiah against the Revised Pay Scales, 2021, a Division Bench led by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and comprising Justice Satti Subba Reddy, Advocate-General (A-G) S. Sriram said no recoveries were affected from the salaries of the employees as alleged by the petitioner, and he made a statement that there was no factual occurrence of recovery or deduction from the salaries.

Responding to this, the judges said contempt action would be taken even if there was a single instance of recovery or deduction from the salaries. The A-G said putting the PRC report in the public domain was one of the issues insisted upon by the employees’ associations and he would place it before the court and also the petitioners.