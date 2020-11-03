HC tells govt. to submit plans for State guesthouse in Vizag

VIJAYAWADA

Implead petitions related to the decentralisation move and CRDA Repeal Act dismissed

A three-judge bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court headed by Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari has directed the State government to submit plans and budget estimates of the State guesthouse proposed in Visakhapatnam.

During a hearing of the petitions filed against the A.P. Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and the CRDA Repeal Acts on Monday, Justice Maheswari said the petitioners could raise their objections, once the government furnished the details of the guesthouse project, which is alleged to be the part of making the port city the executive capital of the State.

The court said that the petitioners could bring to its notice if the government envisaged the construction of the Chief Minister’s camp office in furtherance of its agenda to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed the implead petitions filed by some individuals and organisations from 11 districts in support of the government’s stand in favour of proposed three capitals.

Arguments on the controversial legislation will continue in the coming days as the government has sought adequate time to present its views.

The court has already taken cognizance of the context in which the government came up with the concept of three capitals, a move which is being vehemently being opposed by the farmers from Amaravati region and other stakeholders.