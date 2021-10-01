HC tells govt. not to use force for merger of pvt. schools

VIJAYAWADA

01 October 2021 00:12 IST

The High Court on Thursday directed the government not to exert pressure on aided school managements to surrender their staff and assets as part of its decision to merge their institutions with the government-run schools.

The court directed the government to instruct the District Educational Officers in the State not to put the aided school managements to inconvenience by using force to surrender their institutions.

The court was hearing petitions filed by representatives of aided school managements who alleged arm-twisting tactics by the DEOs who were authorised to carry out the schools’ takeover process.

Advocate M. Srivijay, representing the petitioners, said the managements unwilling to surrender their institutions were being threatened that they would not receive the government grants.

Reacting sharply to it, the court questioned the Director, School Education, Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, present there. Mr. Chinaveerabhadrudu denied use of force against the school managements. He said grants would not be stopped to the schools and the DEOs had been given clear instructions on it.

The case has been posted to October 4 for further hearing.