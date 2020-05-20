HC tells DISCOMs to file counters in three weeks

Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the power distribution companies (DISCOMs) to file counter-affidavits on power tariffs in three weeks.
Hearing a plea seeking to declare the new tariffs purportedly imposed with effect from April 1 as unconstitutional and against the principles of natural justice, Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari and Justice K. Lalitha Kumari directed the DISCOMs to make their position clear within three weeks. The petitioners appealed that the respondents be directed to issue separate bills for the power consumed in March and April and to implement new tariffs after the lockdown.
‘Inflated bills’
It may be noted that the DISCOMs issued inflated electricity bills for March and April saying that meter readings were not taken due to the lockdown and explained it was new slab rate structure that gave the impression that the bills had increased. The Energy Department has denied that the tariffs were jacked up and that it was doing random checking of the bills to ensure there were no discrepancies.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism