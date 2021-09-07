HC tells A.P. government to minimise processes for YSR Cheyutha

Vijayawada

07 September 2021 01:05 IST

18 beneficiaries have alleged non-payment of dues under the scheme

A single-judge bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Justice B. Devanand suggested to Advocate-General (A-G) S. Sriram to advise the government officers concerned to minimise the processes during the implementation of the YSR Cheyutha scheme, during the hearing on a batch of contempt petitions related to it on Monday.

The petitions were filed by 18 beneficiaries who alleged non-payment of dues under the scheme, which is meant to extend a financial assistance of ₹75,000 over a period of four years to women aged in the age group of 45 to 60 years belonging to the BC, SC, ST and minority categories.

The A-G submitted that such policies were subject to the State’s economic capacity and the court’s role was limited to interventions in matters of discrimination among the beneficiaries or arbitrary implementation.

He informed the court that the government’s view to spread the scheme over four instalments subject to yearly inclusion and exclusion on the basis of age or other parameters was an economic policy of the State aimed at furthering the interests of the largest number of potential beneficiaries.

Extension of age limit

The A-G maintained that extending the age limit beyond 60 years would be contrary to the scheme and that the systems of grievance resolution or delay in receipts could not be conflated to the entire scheme.

He assured the court that necessary action would be taken to minimise the complicated processes. After finding that the beneficiaries had been paid, the court adjourned the matter by four weeks.