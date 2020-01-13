HC takes serious view of curbs in capital villages

Taking a serious view of the restrictions imposed under Sec.30 of the Police Act and Sec.144 of Criminal Procedure Code in the capital villages, the High Court directed the Advocate General (AG) of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) to file an affidavit by January 17 explaining the circumstances that led to the crackdown on farmers and women who are protesting against the proposed shifting of the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam. The case was adjourned to January 17.

Hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by the aggrieved farmers, Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari observed that the matter needed to be dealt with expeditiously as the fundamental rights of the people appeared to be deprived and that the march through the streets by hundreds of police personnel was objectionable.

The CJ has also pointed out that the Supreme Court directions on Sec.144 were supposed to be followed and it should not suppress the people’s democratic right to stage peaceful protests.

The petitioners argued that they were not allowed to venture out of their houses and even children were whisked away by the police. An advocate representing the farmers told the media that the CJ was perturbed over the use of force by the police on those seeking justice in a peaceful manner.