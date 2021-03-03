Andhra Pradesh

HC suspends A.P. SEC order on volunteers

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday suspended the State Election Commission’s order for grounding the ward volunteers from the process of municipal elections.

Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu delivered the verdict facilitating the deployment of the volunteers for distributing pensions and discharging other duties with the help of their mobile phones as usual.

The SEC issued an order on February 28 restraining the volunteers from direct or indirect participation in the election process. The order was intended to prevent the volunteers from influencing the outcome of the elections by leveraging and misusing their reach to the public as a conduit of government benefits and schemes.

The High Court also suspended the order of the SEC which gave fresh opportunity for filing nominations to a few candidates in the elections to Tirupati Municipal Corporation and Rayachoti municipality.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2021 10:11:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/hc-suspends-ap-sec-order-on-volunteers/article33980004.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY