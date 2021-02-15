HC stays SEC order on door delivery of ration

Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu of the High Court on Monday suspended the State Election Commission (SEC)’s order against the door delivery of ration in rural areas, till March 15.

He directed the SEC not to restrain the government (Civil Supplies Department) from delivering essential commodities through mobile dispensing units (vans) till the above date.

The court conceded the government’s plea to allow door delivery of ration, on which the SEC sought to impose curbs on the ground that the vans displayed photographs of the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and their colours resembled that of the ruling party, both of which were violative of the Model Code of Conduct in force for the gram panchayat elections.

The Civil Supplies Department had argued that the supply of ration was a continuous process and changing the colours on vans entailed a substantial expenditure.