HC stays APPSC Group-I interviews for four weeks

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday passed an interim order imposing a stay for four weeks on the APPSC Group-I interviews scheduled to begin on June 17, following objections raised by the candidates to the method of evaluation of the Mains examination papers.

The court reserved the judgment after hearing a batch of writ petitions on Tuesday. The candidates alleged that there was no mention of online evaluation in the notification and the question papers had many bloomers. They also said the APPSC proceeded with online evaluation in spite of fears expressed by them about the possibility of technical errors in preparing the merit list.

Besides, they told the court that a separate list for sports quota, which was published for the first time in the mains results, created havoc. This was because there was only 2% reservation in sports quota and 75 candidates were called for the interviews.

There were many other discrepancies pointed out by the candidates. Especially, the Telugu medium answer sheets were claimed to be evaluated in Andhra Pradesh, while those in English were sent to outside the State. APPSC Secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu said the revised interview dates would be announced later.

Meanwhile, interviews for the short-listed candidates for the posts of Assistant BC Welfare Officer in BC Welfare Service, Assistant Social Welfare Officer in Social Welfare Service and Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer in Tribal Welfare Service will be held on June 30 and July 1. The schedule of the oral test is available at https://www.psc.ap.gov.in.