HC stays A.P. govt. orders on Cabinet panel, SIT

It was set up to probe TDP regime

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday stayed the government orders (1411 and 344) through which the government constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to scrutinise major policies and programmes of the TDP regime, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged irregularities.

Separate petitions

During a hearing on separate petitions filed by TDP leaders Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Varla Ramaiah, Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu ordered that the stay be imposed on the impugned G.Os but gave no date for the next hearing. The petitioners argued that the policy decisions taken by a government could not be examined by the subsequent government and that there was no provision in the Constitution for such a review.

‘Not retrospective’

The Executive actions of a government were prospective and not retrospective and the people’s mandate in favour of the party which came to power did not include a review of policy decisions of the outgoing government, the TDP leaders stated in their petition, suggesting that the entire exercise had mala fide intentions and lacked legal basis.