A.P. HC stay against probe into TDP rule ‘corruption’: SC issues notice

The Supreme Court on Thursday did not immediately lift Andhra Pradesh High Court’s stay on efforts made by the Jaganmohan Reddy government to enquire into complaints about “large-scale improprieties and acts of corruption” against the previous Telegu Desam Party (TDP) regime.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan, however, orally remarked that the State did indeed have the power to appoint commissions, take appropriate actions and sue.

The court went on to issue formal notice to the respondents, which include TDP leader Varla Ramaiah, whose writ petitions in the High Court led to the stay on September 16.

The apex court said it would consider both the appeal filed by the Reddy government and the State’s plea for interim relief to lift the stay order after four weeks.

On June 26 last year, the government issued a notification constituting a Cabinet Sub-Committee to review major policies, projects, programmes, institutions established and the key administrative actions taken by the TDP government following the bifurcation of the State of Andhra.

The first report of the committee on December 27, 2019 pointed out “several procedural, legal and financial irregularities and fraudulent transactions concerned with various projects were highlighted, including in the Capital Region Development Authority region”.

On February 21, 2020, the government issued another notification setting up a special investigation team (SIT) to “inquire, register, investigate and conclude the investigation” into the findings of the report.

Both notifications were stayed by the High Court indefinitely in September last.

“The entire process was extremely fair. The State was proceeding in a very, very cautious manner. The committee report suggested major manipulations. The SIT was constituted to look into financial irregularities... It was impossible for the High Court to interfere at a investigation stage... How could it interfere on the petitions of busybodies?”, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the government, submitted.

‘CBI probe sought’

Countering the High Court’s apprehensions of bias against it, the government said the State had suo motu sought a CBI investigation.

Mr. Dave, along with senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, said a premature stay order from the High Court would only demoralise the investigation. “The High Court is not some extraordinary power, it is bound by law”, Mr. Dave submitted.

The government petition said the two notifications were “necessitated in view of complaints relating to large scale improprieties/acts of corruption on part of the erstwhile government”.

Mr. Dave said it was erroneous on the part of the High Court to believe that rule of law did not permit the incumbent to overturn the decision of the previous government.

He said the question here was not about policies of the TDP regime but it was about “alleged acts of corruption/misfeasance”. No constitutional democracy denied a government the power to investigate corruption.

The government said one of the essential functions of the Executive was to ensure that the government was free of corruption.