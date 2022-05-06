HC should take suo motu notice of attacks on women: Pawan Kalyan

Jagan not taking proper steps to check the offences, says JSP chief

Expressing concern about the increasing attacks on women, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said the High Court (HC) should take suo motu notice of such incidents as otherwise justice might never be done to the victims and their families.

He stated in a press release that rape and murder of women had become a daily phenomenon as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not paying personal attention to the ways in which the menace should be curbed.

The rape of a minor girl at Narsipatnam and the rape and murder of a pharmacy student in Sri Sathya Sai district reflected the gravity of the situation, he observed.

Mr. Kalyan said he was deeply anguished by the rape of a pregnant woman and a mentally deranged woman.

While the incidents were taking place at an alarming rate, the identity of the victims was being revealed in blatant violation of the law and it put their families to shame.

Unfortunately, objectionable comments were being made about the manner in which girls were being brought up by their parents, suggesting that they were indirectly responsible for the attacks.

The situation, therefore, warranted the HC to take cognisance of the crimes and issue necessary directions to the State so that it could serve as a deterrent, he said.