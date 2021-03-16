HC sets aside SEC order on unanimous elections

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has set aside the State Election Commission (SEC)’s order for an inquiry into the unanimous election of candidates for the MPTCs and ZPTCs, and directed that all the candidates who were elected unanimously be given declarations to that effect immediately.

Justice D.V.S.S. Somayajulu agreed with the petitioners’ argument that inquiring into the unanimous elections where Form-10 had been issued, was beyond the powers of the SEC.

The SEC wanted to probe the unanimous elections as a large number of candidates had claimed to be chosen uncontested, in response to several complaints of forced withdrawal of nominations and prevention of the candidates from filing their papers.

The commission had even directed the District Collectors and the election authorities concerned to revive the candidature of the aggrieved ones who alleged intimidation by their rivals.