HC sentences five senior government officers to one week simple imprisonment in contempt case 

May 04, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Justice K. Manmadha Rao of the A.P. High Court sentenced five senior government officers, including Principal Secretary (R&B) M.T. Krishna Babu and APSRTC MD Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, to one week simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on each in a contempt-of-court case relating to the regularisation of fieldmen in APSRTC.

Justice Manmadha Rao directed the officers to surrender before the HC Registrar (Judicial) by May 16 and on such surrender, to remand them to jail for a month.

The court found that the officers failed to implement its order to regularise the services of the fieldmen on a par with their juniors and to pay the difference in salary and all attendant and consequential benefits up to date with interest at 7% per annum within six weeks from the date of its original order dated August 1, 2022.

Justice Manmadha Rao observed that the officers were supposed to implement its order within two months but they failed to do so, thereby attracting contempt proceedings under the Contempt of Courts Act of 1971.