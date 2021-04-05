HC reserves verdict on local elections

TDP, BJP seek direction for fresh poll notification

A single-judge Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Justice U. Durga Prasad Rao on Sunday reserved its judgment on a batch of petitions that challenged the notification for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) and the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) elections, which are scheduled to be held on April 8.

The verdict is likely to be pronounced on April 6. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the BJP have prayed for a direction to the State Election Commission (SEC) to issue a fresh notification for the MPTC and ZPTC elections and not to go ahead with resumption of the process that was paused a year ago because of the pandemic.

They also argued that the elections could not be held without imposing the mandatory model code of conduct (MCC) at least four weeks prior to the date of the election.