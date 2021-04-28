HC reserves order on Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar’s quash petition

Justice R. Raghunandan Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday reserved order on the quash petition filed by former MLA and Sangam Dairy chairman Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar and managing director P. Gopala Krishnan against the remand order passed by the special judge for ACB cases on April 23.

Advocate-General S. Sriram appeared for the State while senior counsel B. Adinarayana Rao represented the petitioners.

Mr. Narendra Kumar and Mr. Gopala Krishnan were charged with committing various financial and administrative irregularities in the dairy, which was established in 1973 and taken over by the AP Dairy Development Corporation Limited three years later.

Subsequently, the management of Sangam Dairy was transferred to Guntur District Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Limited subject to certain conditions and converted to Guntur District Milk Producers' Mutually Aided Cooperative Union Limited under the AP Mutually Aided Cooperative Societies Act,1995.

Mr. Narendra Kumar and Mr. Gopala Krishnan appealed to the court to quash the ACB judge's order on the ground that it was against the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section.167 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 has not been complied with.