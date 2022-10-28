HC reserves order on Amaravati farmers’ Maha Padayatra 

Govt. seeks withdrawal of permission, and farmers easing of police curbs

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 28, 2022 23:59 IST

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has reserved its orders on the interlocutory application filed by the State for cancellation of the permission given to Amaravati farmers’ Maha Padayatra to Arasavalli in Srikakulam district, and the farmers’ plea to ease the curbs imposed by the police on the grounds of law and order. 

Justice R. Raghunandan Rao heard the request made by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS) to allow replacement of the participants who might drop out of the padayatra for personal reasons and to permit those expressing solidarity to accompany them subject to the relevant conditions already laid down.

Advocate General S. Sriram told the court that they wanted every person expressing solidarity with them, irrespective of number, to join the padayatra, which was not acceptable. 

After listening to these and other points raised by the parties, Justice Raghunandan Rao kept his order in reserve after taking due note of the concerns raised by the police and the farmers’ contention that they were being attacked by the supporters of three capitals without any provocation.

