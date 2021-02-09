HC reserves judgmenton Peddireddi’s plea

The High Court reserved its judgment on the petition filed by Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy against the State Election Commission’s order that he should not speak to the media till February 21.
A division bench of the court, led by Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C. Praveen Kumar, heard the arguments on both sides on Tuesday and reserved their verdict following an undertaking given on behalf of the Minister that he would not make inciteful remarks against the SEC.
It may be noted that the High Court dismissed the SEC order for confining Mr. Ramachandra Reddy to his residence till February 21 for vitiating the gram panchayat elections by allegedly threatening the District Collectors and other officials on election duty and making objectionable comments in the media.
However, the court barred the Minister from interacting with the media till the above date, which was contested by him. His advocate argued that the right to free speech and liberty are provided under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution and it could be curbed only on reasonable grounds that are liable to be tested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath