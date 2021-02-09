HC reserves judgmenton Peddireddi’s plea

The High Court reserved its judgment on the petition filed by Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy against the State Election Commission’s order that he should not speak to the media till February 21.

A division bench of the court, led by Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C. Praveen Kumar, heard the arguments on both sides on Tuesday and reserved their verdict following an undertaking given on behalf of the Minister that he would not make inciteful remarks against the SEC.

It may be noted that the High Court dismissed the SEC order for confining Mr. Ramachandra Reddy to his residence till February 21 for vitiating the gram panchayat elections by allegedly threatening the District Collectors and other officials on election duty and making objectionable comments in the media.

However, the court barred the Minister from interacting with the media till the above date, which was contested by him. His advocate argued that the right to free speech and liberty are provided under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution and it could be curbed only on reasonable grounds that are liable to be tested.