HC reserves judgment on Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy’s bail plea

Published - May 28, 2024 02:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday reserved its judgment on a petition filed by YSRCP leader and MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy seeking anticipatory bail in cases registered against him for committing poll-related offences in his constituency on May 13. These are three new cases booked against him for allegedly perpetrating violence on polling day.  A single judge granted him interim protection from arrest (till June 5) with six conditions in the case of destruction of an EVM at a polling station in the constituency.

The judge had ordered that the Chief Electoral Officer should have Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy under complete surveillance during this period, and that he should be allowed to visit the counting centre only on the day of counting of votes, i.e. June 4. He is facing criminal charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Representation of People Act, 1951, including attempt to murder.

