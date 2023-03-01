HC questions village volunteers’ role in selection of beneficiaries of welfare schemes 

March 01, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the CEO of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) to file an affidavit detailing the role of village volunteers in the identification of beneficiaries of welfare schemes and the manner in which it planned to protect data related to the people gathered by them in the process, by March 10.

While hearing a petition filed by some people from Guntur district who were aggrieved by their removal from the list of beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha, purportedly due to their political affiliations, Justice B. Devanand told the SERP CEO, who was present, to clarify how the volunteers could be authorised to decide people’s eligibility for welfare schemes, which was the responsibility of the government officials concerned.

He sought to know how the volunteers could be given access to people’s data and be allowed to save it in applications devised by the government, which amounted to breach of privacy, and in the same vein observed that the volunteers could be made permanent employees of the government given the kind of work entrusted to them.