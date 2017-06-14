HC quashes Jagan’s plea to drop case

Justice Shankar Narayana of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking to quash a criminal case against him.

The police registered the case against the YSR Congress Party leader when he visited the hospital at Nandigama in Krishna district, where the bodies of the persons who died in a road accident in Krishna District were kept.

He filed the petition requesting the court to quash this criminal case alleging that it was politically motivated.

Mr. Jagan, while visiting the passengers injured in the bus mishap at the Nandigama Government Hospital, had a heated argument with then Krishna district Collector Babu A and the hospital staff, including doctors. Tension prevailed at the hospital when the Telugu Desam Party workers tried to block his car even as the police had resorted to lathicharge to quell the mob in February this year.

Mr. Jagan allegedly snatched a purported copy of the post-mortem report from the duty doctor of the Government area hospital at Nandigama. The Collector, who was also present there, appealed to Mr. Jagan to return it, infuriating the latter. “It’s not proper to snatch the report from the doctor,” Mr. Babu was heard telling the Leader of the Opposition leader as they got into a heated argument.