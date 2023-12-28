HC posts State’s writ appeal in ‘CM Vizag camp office case’ to Jan. 2

December 28, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) comprising Chief Justice (CJ) Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R. Raghunandan Rao has posted a lunch motion through which the State preferred a writ appeal against the interim order of a single judge not to shift any government office from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam till the matter is dealt by a Full Bench (FB) for further hearing to January 2.

The State sought to move the plea on Thursday but the CJ told the Special Government Pleader C. Sumon that he would take up the matter on the given date (Jan. 2).

Mr. Sumon argued that passing a direction not to take steps pursuant to the impugned G.O. (RT. No. 2283 dated November 22, 2023) till a FB hears the matter amounted to imposing status quo without going into the merits of the case.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi managing trustee Gadde Tirupathi Rao and two others against the government’s alleged attempts to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam under the guise of providing transit accommodation for the Chief Minister and senior officials during their visits to hold review meetings on the development of north Andhra region.

The petitioners also alleged that the provision of accommodation for the CM and senior officials in the port city was basically in violation of the HC order of continuous mandamus dated March 3, 2022 in the ‘three capitals case’, that the government has no legislative competence to shift the capital.