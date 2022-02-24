HC posts Mahila Police Rules matter to March 2

Govt. directed to produce relevant records

The High Court posted the PILs which challenged fhe AP Mahila Police Rules, 2021, to March 2 with a direction to the government to produce the relevant records. A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and consisting of Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy turned down the plea to grant an interim stay.

The judges said they wanted to examine the records in order to satisfy themselves that the process of recruitment was done in accordance with law.

The crux of the issue was the government’s decision to rename the ‘Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsis’ as ‘Mahila police’, which was questioned on the ground that the nomenclature ‘Mahila police’ would be misconstrued as women police who were recruited under the regular police rules. After hearing the matter elaborately, the court posted the PILs to next Wednesday.