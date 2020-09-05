HC posts hearing on writ plea on govt. ads to Sept. third week

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, headed by Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari and comprising Justice K. Suresh Reddy, posted to the third week of September the hearing on a writ petition filed by a Vijayawada-based entrepreneur, K. Naga Sravan, on display of huge photographs of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in government advertisements and alleged discrimination in giving them to various publications.
Appearing for the government, Advocate-General S. Sriram said the petitioner was close to the TDP, and he would obviously try to keep it (his proximity to the party) a secret in spite of it being in public domain.
He insisted that the files related to advertisements start and end with the Commissioner of Information & Public Relations Department, and do not go to the Chief Minister. What the petitioner did was peddling half-truths, he observed.
Mr. Sriram told the court that the maintainability of such PILs should be looked into as it became a pattern of “ghosts and phantoms” filing them.
Presenting arguments on the petitioner’s behalf, senior advocate Dammalapati Srinivas alleged that giving advertisements with colour compositions of the ruling party (YSRCP) was against the relevant guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and that the circulation norms were being flouted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath