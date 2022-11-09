HC paves way for CID probe in Ayyanna Patrudu land case

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
November 09, 2022 20:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday paved the way for CID to continue its investigation into the alleged occupation of 0.16 cents of land belonging to the Water Resources Department at Narsipatnam by former minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu. 

While disposing of a quash petition filed by Mr. Patrudu, the court said the CID could carry out its probe by duly issuing notices under Section.41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

At the same time, it said framing of charges under Section.467 of the IPC (forgery of documents related to valuable properties or wills) against the accused was not justifiable.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app