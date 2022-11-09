HC paves way for CID probe in Ayyanna Patrudu land case

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday paved the way for CID to continue its investigation into the alleged occupation of 0.16 cents of land belonging to the Water Resources Department at Narsipatnam by former minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu.

While disposing of a quash petition filed by Mr. Patrudu, the court said the CID could carry out its probe by duly issuing notices under Section.41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

At the same time, it said framing of charges under Section.467 of the IPC (forgery of documents related to valuable properties or wills) against the accused was not justifiable.