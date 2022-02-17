HC orders status quo on Kolanukonda temple land lease case 

Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu of the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered that status quo be maintained in respect of 2.53 acres of the 6.53 acres of land belonging to Sri Bhogeswara Swamy temple at Kolanukonda village in Tadepalli Mandal of Guntur district which has been allotted to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for the construction of ‘Hare Krishna Gokula Kshetram’.

After hearing the case on Thursday, the Judge directed that the matter be listed on March 8 for filing counters, after serving notices on both parties (the Endowments Department and the petitioners), who objected to transferring the agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes and went to the extent of saying that some realtors were behind the project.