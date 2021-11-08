HC orders status quo on cancellationof land allotted to Andhra Sugars

Vijayawada

08 November 2021

Justice C. Praveen Kumar of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday ordered status quo on the proposed cancellation of 42.28 acres of land allotted to Andhra Sugars Limited in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JNPC) in Parawada Mandal of Visakhapatnam district in 2008 for setting up a bulk drug and fine chemicals manufacturing unit, on the ground that it could not complete the project.

Blaming various external factors, the company argued in its petition that Ramky Pharma City (India) Ltd (RPCIL) and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) had failed in providing the requisite infrastructure and facilities as promised by them and they had also reneged on their commitments.

It said in the absence of a conducive environment and requisite facilities in an industrial area, the establishment of a large industrial unit became an uphill task. Besides, the company stated that a continuous agitation by the land losers due to the non-payment of compensation/enhanced compensation had been a constant deterrent to it in executing civil and mechanical works on the allotted land.

Also, it insisted that there were disputes between the developer (RPCIL) and some pharma units that existed in the JNPC which resulted in the filing of a slew of writ petitions in the High Court.

Further, Andhra Sugars said it faced repeated obstacles and recurrent hardships in proceeding with the project in spite of taking the same to the notice of RPCIL and APIIC and that made substantial investments in the land.