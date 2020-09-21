HC order denies people their right: HRF

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) State committee took objection to the interim order of the High Court restraining the publication of contents of the First Information Report (FIR) filed against a former advocate general by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for alleged involvement in land transactions in Amaravati.

HRF State general secretary K. Sudha and A.P. and Telangana coordination committee member V.S. Krishna said in a release that the direction amounts to a blanket diktat that deprives the citizens of their right to obtain information about matters of public importance.

They hoped that the court would reconsider its decision and lift the censorship soon. The right to know and freedom of speech and expression are vital components in a democracy. The High Court order diminished such freedoms and undermines the fundamental freedom of the press, they observed.