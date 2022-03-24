HC nod for Padmavathi Nilayam as Collectorate of ‘Sri Balaji District’

March 24, 2022

‘No changes should be made to the building that is meant to provide amenities to pilgrims’

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has permitted the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to allot the Padmavathi Nilayam at Tiruchanur for setting up the office of the District Collector of the proposed Sri Balaji District, and has set aside the order passed by Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu earlier this week. However, the court ordered that no changes should be made to the building that was meant to provide amenities to the pilgrims visiting Tirumala. The TTD and the Chittoor District Collector had issued separate proceedings for allotting the premises of Padmavathi Nilayam for the said purpose on March 7 and 14 respectively. The petition against the proposal was filed by BJP leader G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy, who argued that the allotment was in violation of the A.P. Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987, and Articles 14, 25 and 26 of the Constitution.



