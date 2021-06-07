Andhra Pradesh

HC nod for Anandaiah ‘K’ preparation

The High Court has cleared the way for the distribution of B. Anandaiah’s ‘K’ type herbal preparation on Monday.

It directed the government to submit its report on the efficacy and safety aspect of the eye drops claimed to boost oxygen levels, by June 21, and posted the matter for that day for further hearing.

The court has already given permission to ‘P’, ‘L’ and ‘F’ preparations on the basis of the report of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS).

The CCRAS said though the medicines were harmless, there was no evidence that they could cure COVID-19.


