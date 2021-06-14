HC judgment on MANSAS Trust a slap in the face of govt., says Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

14 June 2021 23:15 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday welcomed the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s order revoking the G.O.s issued by the State government with regard to the MANSAS Trust and the Simhachalam Devasthanams in the past two years.

“The High Court order is a slap on the face of the government. Finally, the laws have put a full stop to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s nefarious plans to plunder thousands of acres of prime lands and multi-crore properties belonging to the temples being run by the MANSAS Trust,” he said, adding that it would help thousands of students and employees who have been benefited from the generosity of the Pusapati royals since generations.

Advertising

Advertising

The TDP president advised Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to give up his ‘stubborn attitude’ considering the judgments of courts against the government’s decisions. “No other Chief Minister in the country has faced so many strictures in the court of law till now. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should stop his dictatorial rule,” he added.