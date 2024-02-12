ADVERTISEMENT

HC judge releases State Legal Services Authority newsletter

February 12, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

High Court judge and Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Executive Chairman Justice A.V. Sesha Sai released the SLSA’s newsletter at the court premises on Monday. It contains details of the programs conducted by the district and mandal-level Legal Services Authorities (LSAs) in recent months.

On the occasion, Justice Sesha Sai exhorted the LSAs to keep doing the good work in the interest of those needing legal assistance in getting their disputes resolved. SLSA Member Secretary M. Babitha, HC Legal Services Committee Secretary G. Malathi, SLSA Administrative Officer H. Amaralingeswara Rao and others were present.

