HC issues summons to DGP

TDP filed a plea challenging Naidu’s detention at Vizag airport

The High Court on Monday directed Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang to appear in person before it on March 12 and explain the procedures followed in detaining TDP president and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam four days ago.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari gave the ruling after hearings on a petition filed by former TDP MLA T. Sravan Kumar contending that the way Mr. Naidu was detained and prevented from going ahead with ‘praja chaitanya yatra’ was against the established procedure of law. The police had also filed counter-affidavits explaining that Mr. Naidu was placed under detention after being served notices under Section 151 Cr.P.C. The court contended that notices are given under Section151 only in cases of possibility of the person concerned resorting to serious criminal activities.

The court contended it was not right for the police to grant permission first and later issue notices asked the Superintendent of Police of Visakhapatnam and Commissioner of Police, Vizag, to file counters and asked the DGP to appear in person.

High drama

Mr. Naidu was detained at Visakhapatnam airport last Thursday amid high drama as he was about to begin his yatra. After nearly five hours, Mr. Naidu took a flight to Hyderabad.

The TDP has made this incident a major issue, with a party delegation meeting the Governor. Later, Mr. Sravan Kumar filed a writ petition challenging the validity of detention and issuing notices under Section 151.

On the previous Friday, Mr. Sravan Kumar moved a lunch motion petition seeking court’s directions to accord permission for peaceful protests as part of ‘praja chaitanya yatra’ in Visakhapatnam.