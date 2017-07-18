HC issues notices in case filed by JC

Justice S.V. Bhatt of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad on Monday ordered notices in the case filed by Anantapur MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy challenging the ban imposed by several airlines.

The MP approached the High Court complaining that he is being punished in violation of law.

Several airlines imposed a ban on his flying in their carriers following his alleged unruly behaviour with a private airlines staff at Visakhapatnam airport last month.

The judge wanted to hear the version of the airlines before passing any interim order.

The case will be listed on July 21.