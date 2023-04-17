ADVERTISEMENT

HC hearing on Tuesday on petitions against CID notices to professionals

April 17, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A single-judge Bench of the High Court (HC) comprising Justice B.S. Bhanumathi posted the writ petitions filed by chartered accountants (CAs) P.V. Mallikarjuna Rao and Muppalla Subbarao against the notices issued to them by CID under Sections 91 and 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC), for further hearing on April 18. 

Advocate P.V.G. Umesh Chandra made a mention on Monday morning for a lunch motion on behalf of the petitioners, which the judge granted and heard the matter post lunch. 

On being informed that his clients sent a communication to the CID Additional SP asking for a week’s time to appear before the investigating officer, and CID standing counsel Siva Kalpana Reddy too requesting for some time to seek instructions (from the CID), Justice Bhanumathi posted the matter to Tuesday.

