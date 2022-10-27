HC hearing on Oct. 28 on State’s plea to cancel permission for Amaravati farmers’ padayatra

Farmers’ plea to ease police curbs also to be heard

Farmers’ plea to ease police curbs also to be heard

The Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) posted an interlocutory application filed by the State government for allowing the Director General of Police (DGP) to withdraw the permission given for the Amaravati farmers’ Maha Padayatra, to October 28 for a detailed hearing along with the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS)’s plea to ease some of the curbs imposed by the police on their march to the temple town of Arasavalli in Srikakulam district.

DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy stated in an affidavit that continuation of the padayatra would affect public order and cause severe disturbance to peace and tranquility as the petitioners had failed in following the conditions laid down in the permission order.

He insisted that the disorderly behaviour of the participants along with outsiders acquired political overtones and their inflammatory speeches created an atmosphere of enmity.

The petitioners’ actions were in clear violation of the HC order and, therefore, the permission accorded to them to walk for the cause of development of Amaravati as the single capital should be cancelled, the DGP asserted.

It may be noted that the HC had, in its interim order, said that the procession cannot consist of more than 600 persons whose details have already been furnished to the police, and directed the police to not allow others to participate in the rally.

Also, the court said persons seeking to express solidarity should do so only from the sidelines and not by joining the procession. More importantly, the court had instructed the police not to allow the Amaravati farmers and those expressing ‘rival opinion’ to come in close proximity.