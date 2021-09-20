HC grants bail to Sambasiva Rao in fibernet case

A single judge Bench of Justice Kanneganti Lalitha of the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted bail to IRTS officer K. Sambasiva Rao, former MD of Infrastructure Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (INCAP) and currently Principal Chief Commercial Manager in the South Central Railway at Secunderabad, in the APSFL (AP State Fibernet Limited) case on Monday.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao was the chairman of the APSFL’s technical and tender evaluation committees, when allegedly irregularities took place in the finalisation of tenders worth ₹329 crore for the first phase of the fiber grid project, as per the CID probe.

Appearing for the State during the hearing on Mr. Sambasiva Rao’s bail petition, Additional Advocate General Jasti Nagabhushan said there was probably an angle of money laundering through shell companies and it would be reported to the Central government agencies concerned after getting the CID report. He produced certain documents related to the tendering process which contained the names of Vemuri Harikrishna Prasad, Director of TeraCloud Media, and some other accused.

Senior advocate B. Adinarayana Rao, appearing for the petitioner, said the CID was not probing the role of IAS officers in the tender process and sought to know the reasons for it.

He informed the court that his client would participate in the investigation with all the material at his disposal.

Meanwhile, the High Court is likely to take up on September 21 the petition filed by Mr. Sambasiva Rao for quashing the proceedings initiated by the CID against him.