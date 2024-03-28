ADVERTISEMENT

HC gives interim protection to Atchannaidu in skill scam case

March 28, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) adjourned former Minister K. Atchannaidu’s anticipatory bail petition in the skill development scam to April 2 and restrained the police from taking coercive action against him till that date.

Mr. Atchannaidu had been listed by the CID as A-2 in the alleged multi-crore scam that involved the establishment of Centres of Excellence by the AP State Skill Development Corporation.

On Thursday, Justice Mallikarjuna Rao granted interim protection to Mr. Atchannaidu till the above date and directed the CID to furnish some more details related to the case. 

