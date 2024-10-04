ADVERTISEMENT

HC gives interim protection from arrest to Sajjala in TDP office attack case

Published - October 04, 2024 07:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSRCP leader sought anticipatory bail stating he had no role in the ransacking of the TDP office near Mangalagiri

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered the police not to take any coercive action against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office attack case till October 25 and posted the matter of his anticipatory bail plea to that date.

In addition to being the YSRCP general secretary, he was the Government Advisor (Public Affairs) during 2019-24. 

On Friday (October 4, 2024), the court gave him interim protection from arrest while directing him to cooperate in the investigation of the offence that happened in October 2021. 

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy claimed in his petition that he had no role whatsoever in the ransacking of the TDP office near Mangalagiri and that he was added as an accused on the basis of a testimony by some other accused in the case. He said charges were also framed under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code with political motives.

