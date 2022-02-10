HC gets seven new judges

Vijayawada

10 February 2022 22:49 IST

The Union Ministry of Law and Justiceissued a notification on Thursday for the appointment of seven judges for the Andhra Pradesh High Court nearly two weeks after the Supreme Court collegium cleared their names and the subsequent approval by President Ramnath Kovind.The new judges are Konakanti Sreenivasa Reddy, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu, Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao, Satti Subba Reddy, Cheemalapati Ravi and Vaddiboyina Sujatha.With this, the number of judges in the High Court will go up to 27 (including the Chief Justice).

