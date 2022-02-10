The Union Ministry of Law and Justiceissued a notification on Thursday for the appointment of seven judges for the Andhra Pradesh High Court nearly two weeks after the Supreme Court collegium cleared their names and the subsequent approval by President Ramnath Kovind.The new judges are Konakanti Sreenivasa Reddy, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu, Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao, Satti Subba Reddy, Cheemalapati Ravi and Vaddiboyina Sujatha.With this, the number of judges in the High Court will go up to 27 (including the Chief Justice).
HC gets seven new judges
Staff Reporter
Vijayawada,
February 10, 2022 22:49 IST
Staff Reporter
Vijayawada,
February 10, 2022 22:49 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Feb 10, 2022 10:49:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/hc-gets-seven-new-judges/article38409446.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story