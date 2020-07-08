HC: get Atchan admitted in private hospital

VIJAYAWADA

08 July 2020

The former Minister is currently in judicial custody

The High Court issued an interim order on Wednesday for providing treatment to TDP MLA and former Minister K. Atchannaidu at Ramesh Hospitals in Guntur forthwith at his own cost.

The court directed that a bulletin on Mr. Naidu’s health be submitted to it twice a week.

A single judge Bench comprising Justice K. Lalitha Kumari conceded Mr. Naidu’s plea that he be referred to any corporate hospital so that he can take medicines for recovering from a surgery which he had undergone in Srikakulam and get treated for various complications he developed during his travel by road to Vijayawada.

Mr. Naidu, who is accused of committing massive irregularities in the procurement of medical supplies and equipment needed by ESI hospitals when he was Minister for Labour, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on June 12 as part of a State-wide crackdown.

The ACB booked cases on Mr. Naidu and five others under IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act for alleged involvement in the scandal which was estimated to have caused a loss of at least ₹150 crore to the State exchequer.

The MLA is currently in judicial custody in Vijayawada.