HC for rethink on conducting SSC, Inter exams

The High Court on Friday advised the government to rethink about conducting Class X and Intermediate examinations during the height of COVID-19 pandemic. The matter has been posted for May 3.

During the hearing on a batch of PIL petitions which sought postponement of the examinations, Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C. Praveen Kumar said the prevailing COVID situation warranted a relook at the decision to hold the examinations at this juncture as students, parents, teachers and other staff would be gathering in huge numbers, which puts them at risk of contracting the deadly virus.

The Bench questioned how the government planned to conduct the exams for students infected by COVID and whether it thought of the consequences.

The Chief Justice said the government should take into account the fact that various examinations in other States were either cancelled or postponed to prevent the spread of the pandemic and the number of cases in Andhra Pradesh was increasing at an alarming pace before proceeding with the examination schedule.